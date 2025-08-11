Sensex hits 80,000 mark for 1st time

Markets are moving just days before a big Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska—talks that could shake up global trade and impact India's economy. If you're into investing or just curious about money trends, these shifts could affect everything from jobs to your favorite brands.

What to watch out for

Gains from companies like Grasim, Adani Enterprises, SBI, and Jio Financial helped lift the mood early on.

But worries over US tariffs on Indian exports and ongoing foreign investor selling kept things choppy.

Experts say real growth will depend on how well Indian companies perform in the next quarter—and whether those global talks bring any relief on sanctions or tariffs.