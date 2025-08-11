Is Cipla a good investment option right now?

The stock isn't very exciting right now

While Cipla's share price is holding just above key moving averages and saw a tiny bump today, its three-month return is barely 0.39%.

The stock isn't super volatile (six-month beta of 0.55), and with an earnings per share of 66.76 and a P/E ratio of 22.26, it looks pretty steady—just not very exciting right now for quick gains.