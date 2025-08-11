Next Article
Is Cipla a good investment option right now?
Cipla's stock has slipped a bit lately, dropping 1.13% over the past week and trading at ₹1,491.3 this Monday.
Even though it's a big name in pharma with a market cap of ₹1.2 lakh crore, recent trading volumes have been on the lower side.
The stock isn't very exciting right now
While Cipla's share price is holding just above key moving averages and saw a tiny bump today, its three-month return is barely 0.39%.
The stock isn't super volatile (six-month beta of 0.55), and with an earnings per share of 66.76 and a P/E ratio of 22.26, it looks pretty steady—just not very exciting right now for quick gains.