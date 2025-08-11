Nestle India drops 3.67% this week: What's going on?

P/E ratio at 68.04, beta stands at 0.49

Even with these challenges, Nestle India's numbers show some resilience: its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 68.04 and earnings per share are ₹16.12.

Plus, with a six-month beta of just 0.49 (meaning less volatility than most stocks), it looks like many investors still see Nestle as a stable long-term bet—even if things have been a bit rocky lately.