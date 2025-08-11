Next Article
Nestle India drops 3.67% this week: What's going on?
Nestle India's stock dropped 3.67% this week, landing at ₹1,099.6.
Interestingly, trading volume more than doubled the usual average—over 12 lakh shares changed hands—hinting that investors are paying close attention even as the price dips.
The company's market cap is a hefty ₹2.1 lakh crore, though it's down nearly 6% over the last three months.
P/E ratio at 68.04, beta stands at 0.49
Even with these challenges, Nestle India's numbers show some resilience: its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 68.04 and earnings per share are ₹16.12.
Plus, with a six-month beta of just 0.49 (meaning less volatility than most stocks), it looks like many investors still see Nestle as a stable long-term bet—even if things have been a bit rocky lately.