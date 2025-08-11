Apollo Hospital's stock opens at ₹7,108, market cap crosses ₹1tn Business Aug 11, 2025

Apollo Hospital's stock opened Monday at ₹7,108, slightly higher than last week's closing price of ₹7,084.50.

The company is valued at over ₹1 lakh crore, and its financials—like a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and earnings per share of 100.56—show it's holding strong in the market.

Trading activity has been steady too, with daily volumes hovering around three lakh shares.