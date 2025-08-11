Next Article
Apollo Hospital's stock opens at ₹7,108, market cap crosses ₹1tn
Apollo Hospital's stock opened Monday at ₹7,108, slightly higher than last week's closing price of ₹7,084.50.
The company is valued at over ₹1 lakh crore, and its financials—like a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and earnings per share of 100.56—show it's holding strong in the market.
Trading activity has been steady too, with daily volumes hovering around three lakh shares.
Stock's return in last 3 months
In the past three months, Apollo Hospital's shares have delivered a 5.39% return.
With a six-month beta of 1.07, the stock carries moderate risk—so it isn't overly volatile but not totally chill either.
For anyone eyeing healthcare stocks, these numbers offer a quick vibe check on Apollo's current momentum and stability.