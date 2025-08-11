Dr. Reddy's Laboratories dips 0.75% amid high trading volume
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories slipped 0.75% this week, closing at ₹1,217.5 per share on August 11, 2025, even as trading volume shot past 2 million shares, way above its usual average.
The company's market cap is still over ₹1 lakh crore, with solid earnings and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8.
Investors are actively moving positions
Even with this small dip, Dr. Reddy's has grown nearly 5% over the last three months and stays pretty steady compared to other stocks (its beta is just 0.2).
The high trading volume suggests investors are actively moving positions—not ditching the stock— so confidence in Dr. Reddy's core business remains strong.
Routine market correction
This looks more like a routine market correction than anything dramatic.
Investors are keeping an eye on Dr. Reddy's because its fundamentals are solid and it keeps showing up as a stable pick in a sometimes unpredictable market.