Divis Laboratories's stock slips 7% over past week
Divis Laboratories's stock slipped 7.03% over the past week, closing at ₹5,890.50 on August 11, 2025.
The company's market value now stands at ₹1.57 lakh crore, reflecting some tough times in the market lately.
P/E ratio at 68.09
Trading activity dipped a bit, with fewer shares changing hands than usual.
Over the last three months, returns are down slightly at -1.84%.
On the bright side, Divis Labs's six-month beta is 0.7686—so it's been less volatile than most peers.
Financially, its P/E ratio is a high 68.09 and EPS sits at ₹86.87—numbers that hint investors are still betting on future growth even as things stay bumpy right now.