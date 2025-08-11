Next Article
Coal India's stock rises 1.93% over the past week
Coal India's stock ticked up 1.93% over the past week, closing at ₹379.70 on Monday.
With a market cap of ₹2.33 lakh crore and solid earnings per share at ₹53.78, the company's numbers show it's staying financially healthy.
Trading volume was lower than usual on Monday
Trading volume was lower than usual on Monday—about 41 lakh shares changed hands versus the weekly average of nearly 90 lakh.
The stock's beta is just 0.6614, meaning it doesn't swing as wildly as most stocks, and
even though its three-month return is slightly down (-0.71%), investor interest seems steady overall.