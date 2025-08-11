Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock drops 2% this week
Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock dropped 2% this week, trading at ₹1,960, as fewer people traded the shares—volumes were nearly half their usual average.
Kotak has outperformed the Sensex over the past year
Even with the recent dip, Kotak has outperformed the Sensex over the past year with a solid 10.6% return.
But lately, things have turned bumpy: the stock is down almost 12% in a month and over 7% in three months.
The lower trading activity hints that investors are feeling cautious and waiting to see where things go next.
Investors are taking a step back to reassess before jumping in again
Market uncertainty and sector challenges are making investors pause.
While Kotak's fundamentals like earnings per share and price-to-earnings ratio remain strong, its stock is still lagging behind key moving averages.
This mix of falling prices and low volumes suggests many are taking a step back to reassess before jumping in again.