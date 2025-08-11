ONGC share price: Is the stock a good long-term bet?
ONGC's share price is sitting at ₹233, with a big market cap of about ₹2.93 lakh crore.
While its 5.25% dividend yield looks tempting for those who like steady returns, the stock has been sliding for a week, making investors a bit wary.
More about the stock's performance
ONGC is India's biggest oil and gas player, so what happens here affects the whole energy sector.
The stock dipped 1.41% this week and has lost some steam over the past three months too.
Fewer people are trading it lately—volumes dropped below average—which shows interest is cooling off right now.
Price seems to be stabilizing
Even though ONGC shares have experienced fluctuations recently, they're still showing signs of long-term strength despite short-term bumps.
The price seems to be stabilizing but hasn't broken past resistance at ₹237 yet, so it's one to watch if you're thinking long term or just curious about where India's energy sector is headed.