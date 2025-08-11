Next Article
Britannia Industries's stock drops over 7% in a week
Britannia Industries just saw its stock drop by more than 7%, landing at ₹5,361.0 and wiping out over 7% of its value in the past week.
This sudden dip has definitely caught investors' attention and raised some questions about what's next for the company.
Trading volume remained high despite price drop
Even with the price drop, trading volume stayed high—over 551,000 shares changed hands, a bit above the weekly average.
Over the last three months, though, Britannia's returns have slipped by almost 1%.
Still, its market stats suggest some stability: a six-month beta of 0.4766 hints it isn't super volatile right now, and earnings per share sit at ₹91.08.
So while things look shaky this week, there are signs that Britannia isn't totally off track yet.