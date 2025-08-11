Britannia Industries's stock drops over 7% in a week

Trading volume remained high despite price drop

Even with the price drop, trading volume stayed high—over 551,000 shares changed hands, a bit above the weekly average.

Over the last three months, though, Britannia's returns have slipped by almost 1%.

Still, its market stats suggest some stability: a six-month beta of 0.4766 hints it isn't super volatile right now, and earnings per share sit at ₹91.08.

So while things look shaky this week, there are signs that Britannia isn't totally off track yet.