Wipro's stock dips, but trading volume tells a different story

Despite the dip, Wipro is still a big player with a market cap near ₹2.5 lakh crore and solid financials—a P/E ratio of 18.6 and earnings per share at 12.84. This means investors see long-term potential in Wipro, especially as tech keeps growing.

Stock's beta at just 0.24

Wipro's stock doesn't swing wildly (its beta is just 0.24), so it tends to ride out bigger market storms pretty well.

The recent drop likely reflects broader sector or economic pressures rather than problems unique to Wipro itself—and that spike in trading shows investors are staying active and alert to what happens next.