HCL Tech's market cap crosses ₹4 lakh crore mark
HCL Technologies's stock climbed 1.63% this week, trading at ₹1,475 on Monday, August 11, 2025, and pushing its market cap past ₹4 lakh crore.
After a rough three months (down nearly 6%), this uptick hints that the IT giant might be turning things around.
Trading volume surged, indicating growing investor interest
Trading volume jumped to over 28 lakh shares—well above the usual average—which shows investors are paying attention.
With a steady price, a P/E ratio of 23.59, and lower-than-average volatility, HCL Tech is starting to look more stable and could be regaining investor confidence after recent challenges.