HCL Tech's market cap crosses ₹4 lakh crore mark Aug 11, 2025

HCL Technologies's stock climbed 1.63% this week, trading at ₹1,475 on Monday, August 11, 2025, and pushing its market cap past ₹4 lakh crore.

After a rough three months (down nearly 6%), this uptick hints that the IT giant might be turning things around.