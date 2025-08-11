Next Article
Adani Enterprises's stock drops 2.62% this week
Adani Enterprises's stock dropped 2.62% this week, closing at ₹2,179 on August 11.
With a huge market cap of ₹2.5 lakh crore and a high volatility score (beta of 2.93), it's definitely one for those who like to keep an eye on the action.
Trading volume shot up to over 25 lakh shares
Trading volume shot up to over 25 lakh shares—way above last week's average—showing that plenty of people are watching (and trading) this stock right now.
Even with the recent dip, Adani Enterprises is up about 7.65% over the past three months, proving it still has some staying power in a choppy market.