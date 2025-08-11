Next Article
Hindalco's stock sees high trading volume this week
Hindalco's stock barely budged this week—up just 0.04% to ₹673.75—but trading volume topped 3 million shares, signaling plenty of market buzz.
The company's value stands at a hefty ₹1,51,182 crore.
Stock's strong performance over past 3 months
Despite the slow weekly move, Hindalco has delivered a strong 7.27% return over the last three months.
High trading activity means investors are paying close attention, and the stock's high beta (1.28) suggests it reacts quickly to market changes—so things can get interesting fast.
Factors at play behind stock performance
Stable prices with heavy trading hint at a tug-of-war between buyers and sellers, showing Hindalco's resilience in a shifting market.
Common industry factors like global aluminum prices and India's demand for aluminum products are always in play behind the scenes.