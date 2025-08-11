L&T shares close at ₹3,622.9, gain 4.75% in 3 months

More people are trading L&T—volumes jumped past 1.3 million shares, well above the usual weekly average. With a market cap near ₹4.96 lakh crore and solid earnings numbers, it's catching attention from investors looking for growth.

Stock shows upward momentum

The stock moving above its key technical average is a classic sign of upward momentum.

Pair that with rising trading activity and steady returns, and it's clear why L&T is on investors' radar—even if it comes with slightly higher volatility than some other big companies right now.