L&T shares close at ₹3,622.9, gain 4.75% in 3 months
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares closed at ₹3,622.9 on August 11, staying just above their 20-day average and notching up a 0.57% gain for the week.
Over the last three months, they're up 4.75%, signaling consistent positive momentum.
Trading volumes surge past 1.3 million shares
More people are trading L&T—volumes jumped past 1.3 million shares, well above the usual weekly average.
With a market cap near ₹4.96 lakh crore and solid earnings numbers, it's catching attention from investors looking for growth.
Stock shows upward momentum
The stock moving above its key technical average is a classic sign of upward momentum.
Pair that with rising trading activity and steady returns, and it's clear why L&T is on investors' radar—even if it comes with slightly higher volatility than some other big companies right now.