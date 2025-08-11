Sun Pharma's stock slips 2.6% last week: Is it a buy?
Sun Pharma's stock slipped 2.6% last week, closing at ₹1,587.8, with trading volumes much lower than usual.
Over the past three months, returns are down over 9%.
Price-to-earnings ratio at 36.7 indicates overvaluation
Even though Sun Pharma has strong earnings and barely any debt, its shares are priced high compared to profits—a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7 backs that up.
Recent technical signals (like MACD and moving averages) have turned a bit negative since August, suggesting the stock might stay under pressure for now—even if the company itself is doing fine.
Stock beta at 0.91; fundamentals remain strong
Sun Pharma's stock tends to move in line with the market but isn't super volatile (beta: 0.91).
So while things look a little shaky in the short term, there's no need to panic if you're thinking long-term—the fundamentals still look solid underneath it all.