What's next for LTIMindtree (₹5,012) investors?
LTIMindtree's shares slipped 0.11% this week, closing at ₹5,012.
Still, the company's strong fundamentals and hefty ₹1.48 lakh crore market cap keep it in the spotlight.
Stock's 3-month gains
Even with recent dips, LTIMindtree has delivered an impressive 8.45% return over three months, showing investors still trust its stability.
With a super-low six-month beta of 0.07, it's less bumpy than most stocks—making it appealing if you prefer steady over risky.
Price movements and trading volumes
Trading volume dropped below average this week as investors played it safe and waited for clearer signals.
The share price held steady day-to-day, suggesting people are watching closely to see where things go next as LTIMindtree rides out these mixed trends.