IT giant Cognizant can use its hexagonal logo in India

The Supreme Court of India has granted interim relief to Cognizant Technology Solutions, allowing the IT giant to use its hexagonal logo in the country. The decision comes after the company challenged a Bombay High Court order that had prohibited it from using the logo. The case, a rare trademark dispute involving a large IT services provider, will continue to be heard in the apex court.

Trademark battle The case explained The logo dispute pits Cognizant against Bengaluru-based fintech company Atyati Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The latter alleged that its orange hexagonal honeycomb device mark, used since 2019, was infringed upon by Cognizant's blue hexagonal honeycomb logo. However, Cognizant countered that Atyati was aware of its branding since 2022 but only raised objections in October 2023, after the hexagonal logo had already been rolled out across platforms as part of the firm's global brand identity.

Interim order What did the Supreme Court say? The SC has stayed part of a Bombay HC ruling that had barred Cognizant from using its hexagonal logo in India. The apex court directed the single-judge bench of the Bombay HC to expeditiously decide the case, preferably within six months. This means Cognizant can continue using its logo until a final decision is made in this trademark dispute with Atyati Technologies.

Legal history HC rulings in the case In March 2024, a single-judge bench of the HC restrained Cognizant from using its logo due to possible public confusion and Atyati's strong case. However, in June 2024, another judge lifted the ban noting that records showed Cognizant had been using the logo since 2022. After an appeal by Atyati Technologies, a division bench of the HC restored the injunction on August 26 this year.