Hexaware's new AI tool ditches software licenses for business efficiency
Business
Hexaware just dropped "Zero License," a new tool that swaps out old-school SaaS workflows for an AI-powered system.
The big idea? Make business operations smoother by cutting software license costs and reducing manual work.
AI agents take over routine tasks
"Zero License" uses AI agents to handle routine tasks—think claims processing or KYC checks—especially in industries like healthcare, banking, and insurance.
This means less time spent on maintenance, fewer overlapping tools, and faster results.
As Siddharth Dhar from Hexaware puts it, the tool helps companies focus on what matters instead of getting bogged down by software hassles.