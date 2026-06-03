HFCL approves ₹89.25cr investment to hold over half in HASPL Business Jun 03, 2026

HFCL Ltd is making a big move to upgrade its defense and aerospace game by approving an investment of ₹89.25 crore in HFCL Advance Systems Private Ltd (HASPL), as part of a broader ₹175 crore investment round involving several investors.

After this shake-up, HFCL will own just over half of HASPL, while ITI Holdings and other investors hold the rest.

The goal? Smoother operations and a stronger presence in the defense sector.