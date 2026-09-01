HFCL secures ₹2,329cr 3-year export deal with undisclosed client
Business
Big win for HFCL. The company just landed a massive ₹2,329 crore (about $244 million) export deal with a global corporation, though the client's name is still under wraps.
The agreement will run for three years, through HFCL's overseas wholly-owned subsidiary, and deliveries begin in 2027.
HFCL June quarter export revenue ₹1,063.30cr
This isn't their first big moment: HFCL scored two major export contracts worth ₹937 crore back in July 2026.
Plus, their export revenue soared in the June quarter to ₹1,063.30 crore from only ₹209.70 crore last year.
Clearly, demand for their optical fiber cables is on the rise worldwide.