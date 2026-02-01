Union Budget 2026-27 roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat 2047': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Union Budget 2026-27 as a "historic" document and a roadmap for "Viksit Bharat 2047." He emphasized its focus on reducing inflation and fiscal deficit, while boosting MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), the bio-pharma sector, and tourism in the Northeast region. He also congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on presenting a record ninth consecutive budget. The government has referred to the budget as a "Yuva Shakti Budget" and a mission for "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Economic boost Budget to boost tourism in northeast: PM PM Modi hailed the budget as "historic" and a "highway of opportunities." He said the Union Budget gives energy to reforms and is a roadmap for the future. He also highlighted the budget's focus on boosting tourism, saying, "I am happy that steps have been taken to increase tourism in this budget, especially in the North Eastern region." The PM also noted that tax cuts introduced in this year's budget will position India as a global data hub.

Future vision Foundation for Viksit Bharat by 2047: Modi PM Modi stressed that this year's budget is the foundation for India's journey toward a developed nation by 2047. He said, "This year's Budget is the foundation for our journey toward Viksit Bharat by 2047." He added, "The budget is historic and reflects the empowered presence of the nation's feminine strength."

Advertisement