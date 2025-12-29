Hindustan Copper rallies 30% in 6-days: What's driving this surge?

Hindustan Copper's shares have been on a remarkable rally in December 2025, gaining over 30% in just six trading sessions. The stock hit a new all-time high of ₹480.45 on the BSE last Friday. On Friday alone, Hindustan Copper's shares jumped by an impressive 8.9%, closing at ₹475.45 per share. The sharp upmove is attributed to rising global copper prices and favorable macroeconomic factors driving investor interest in metal stocks, especially those linked to copper.

Market dynamics Growth amid global market trends The surge in Hindustan Copper's shares is also backed by rising dollar-denominated contract prices, a weakening rupee, and an overall uptrend in the metals space. The stock's strong technical momentum is evident from its trading well above key indicators on both daily and weekly charts. Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities, said the copper market is in a "fantastic growth phase" due to increasing industrial applications and global electrification trends.

Financial prospects Margin outlook and investor confidence Hindustan Copper, India's only vertically integrated copper producer, stands to gain from the recent surge in copper prices. Higher realizations from dollar-linked contracts and a depreciating rupee are likely to improve the company's margin outlook. Mehta noted that metal companies like Hindustan Copper naturally benefit from these currency movements as most of their sales are linked to dollar-denominated prices, improving the overall earnings environment for the firm and boosting investor confidence.