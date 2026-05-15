Hindustan Copper posts 137% Q4 profit rise to ₹444.3cr
Business
Hindustan Copper just posted a huge 137% jump in profit for the fourth quarter, hitting ₹444.3 crore compared to ₹187.2 crore last year.
This was thanks to a solid 58% boost in revenue and better efficiency across its operations.
Hindustan Copper recommends final ₹1.86 dividend
The company is recommending a final dividend of ₹1.86 per share (on top of an earlier ₹1 payout) and plans to raise funds through bonds and new shares for expansion projects.
Looking ahead, Hindustan Copper has set out an ambitious "Vision 2030" plan to nearly triple ore production by FY30 with over ₹7,100 crore in investments, even as shares dipped 5.45% on May 15.