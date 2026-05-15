Hindustan Copper posts 137% Q4 profit rise to ₹444.3cr

Hindustan Copper recommends final ₹1.86 dividend

The company is recommending a final dividend of ₹1.86 per share (on top of an earlier ₹1 payout) and plans to raise funds through bonds and new shares for expansion projects.

Looking ahead, Hindustan Copper has set out an ambitious "Vision 2030" plan to nearly triple ore production by FY30 with over ₹7,100 crore in investments, even as shares dipped 5.45% on May 15.