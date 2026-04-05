Hindustan Copper is vying for 'Navratna' status: Why it matters

Hindustan Copper Limited, a state-owned enterprise, is vying for the coveted 'Navratna' status in India . The company's Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Kumar Singh said that the recognition would be a reflection of their improved operational performance and strategic maturity. This comes as Hindustan Copper is aggressively expanding its mining operations.

Status benefits 'Navratna' status to provide operational and financial autonomy The 'Navratna' status is awarded by the Department of Public Enterprises to top-performing public sector enterprises. It gives them greater financial and operational autonomy, including the freedom to invest up to ₹1,000 crore or 15% of net worth on in-house projects without government approval. This would give Hindustan Copper more flexibility in its expansion plans and operations.

Strategic growth Strategic partnerships and digital transformation Singh highlighted that Hindustan Copper has made steady progress in 2025-26, strengthening mining operations, advancing expansion and greenfield projects, and improving systems and processes. The company is also focusing on digitalization, operational efficiency, and compliance. As part of its global expansion strategy, Hindustan Copper has partnered with Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (CODELCO), the world's largest copper producer.

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