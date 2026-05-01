Hindustan Unilever hikes soap prices, posts 6% volume gain

HUL profits beat expectations at 2,994cr

The company's profits soared 21.3% to 2,994 crore rupees this quarter, beating expectations.

Home Care products are feeling the pinch from higher costs the most.

To keep shelves looking familiar while managing expenses, HUL is quietly tweaking how much goes into each pack.

Still, its CFO Niranjan Gupta says he's confident people will keep buying these everyday items since essentials don't really see big drops in demand.