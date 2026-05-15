Hindustan Zinc unveils ₹2,000 cr AI plan for mining, manufacturing

Hindustan Zinc partners with 50+ startups

They're joining forces with V-Spark DeepTech Ventures and over 50 startups on 100+ projects. The focus: safer workplaces, faster decision-making, and stronger ESG (environmental, social and governance) leadership.

Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar put it simply: At Hindustan Zinc, we are embedding technology directly into the core of our operations to prove that an industry traditionally defined by grit can be led by data.

And V-Spark's Akarsh Hebbar says AI could deliver three to four times the returns, so it's not just smart; it's a solid investment.