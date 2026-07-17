HLL Lifecare Ltd launches fully compostable 'Happy Days-Earth' sanitary napkin
Business
HLL Lifecare Ltd. just rolled out Happy Days-Earth, a sanitary napkin that's fully compostable, meaning it breaks down over 91% in about five months and leaves no microplastics behind.
It's among the first in India to meet BIS standards and offers a greener alternative to regular pads that end up clogging landfills.
Fully biodegradable with 35 ml absorption
Every part of this pad is biodegradable, from its cellulose-based core to the plant-based top layer, and leak-proof lining. Even the packaging is biodegradable.
It absorbs more than required (35 milliliters vs. 30 milliliters), gives reliable protection without harsh chemicals, and aims to cut down menstrual waste for a cleaner planet.