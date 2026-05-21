Honasa posts Q4 FY26 profit ₹69.4 cr, revenue ₹657 cr

Honasa approves ₹3 per share dividend

The company's other brands had a solid year too: The Derma Co. doubled year-on-year in Q4 FY26 and expanded into over 30,000 stores, while Reginald Men hit ₹100 crore in annual recurring revenue.

For the first time ever, Honasa's board approved its first-ever dividend of ₹3 per equity share, with a total payout of around ₹98 crore, and its market value now sits at ₹11,786 crore, definitely a confidence boost for investors and fans alike.