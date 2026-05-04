Global crude oil supply gap of 5mbpd may hit demand

A recent report by PL Capital has flagged a global crude oil supply deficit of nearly 4.8 million barrels per day (mbpd). The shortfall is largely attributed to ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have severely disrupted global oil supply chains and led to rising prices and increased market volatility. The disruption of crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz accounts for an estimated supply loss of nearly 15 mbpd.

Mitigation efforts Strategic reserve releases and alternative export routes To offset the supply loss, strategic reserve releases of around 400 million barrels by the International Energy Agency (IEA) have been implemented. Alternative export routes bypassing Hormuz have also contributed to mitigating the impact, accounting for some 6.2 mbpd. However, despite these efforts, a supply-demand gap of about 4.8 mbpd still remains in the global market.

Market dynamics Demand destruction as a solution The PL Capital report suggests that the existing supply-demand gap will be addressed through demand destruction, as higher crude prices start impacting global consumption. Early signs of this trend are already visible, with the IEA projecting a contraction in global oil demand by some 1.5 mbpd in Q2 2026 and an even sharper decline of around 2.3 mbpd recorded in April.

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Potential impact Impact on oil marketing companies (OMCs) The anticipated demand slowdown could help rebalance market dynamics, possibly putting downward pressure on crude prices while improving refining and marketing margins for oil marketing companies (OMCs). However, the report also notes that this demand slowdown is likely to be concentrated in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions initially. As supply tightness continues and prices remain high, other regions may also experience similar effects.

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