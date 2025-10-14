HouseEazy raises ₹150 crore to simplify resale home transactions

Started by Tarun Sainani and Deepak Bhatia, HouseEazy helps people buy and sell resale homes quickly and with less hassle. They're already active in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram through 4,000+ channel partners—and now have their sights set on Pune , Mumbai , and Bengaluru.

Backed by strong momentum

In just three years, HouseEazy has helped over 2,500 homeowners close deals worth more than ₹2,000 crore.

Their tech uses machine learning across 1.5 million data points for real-time pricing.

The company hit an annual recurring GMV of ₹425 crore and is aiming for ₹1,800 crore in the NCR region within the next 18 months—ambitions that this fresh funding will help fuel.