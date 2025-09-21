Top Indian cities see 10th consecutive drop in housing sales

India 's leading nine cities witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) decline of four percent in housing sales during the July-September quarter of 2025. The data, released by PropEquity, a real estate analytics firm listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) , shows that total sales stood at 1,00,370 units. This marks the 10th consecutive quarterly decline for India's housing market.

Market dynamics Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane lead YoY declines The number of new housing launches remained unchanged during this period at 92,229 units, a 10% drop from the previous quarter. The decline in sales was mainly driven by Maharashtra's Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune markets, where YoY contractions ranged between 6% and 28% YoY. Pune recorded sales of 17,762 units but witnessed a significant drop of 16% compared to last year's 21,066 units.

Regional growth Southern cities report gains Unlike some northern counterparts, cities such as Bengaluru and Chennai in the south, and Kolkata in the east, witnessed a surge in housing sales. Bengaluru recorded an impressive 21% increase with 16,840 units sold, while Chennai saw a 16% rise to 5,406 units. Kolkata also witnessed a remarkable jump of 25%, selling 4,732 units during this period. Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad too saw modest YoY gains of 4% each.

Market fluctuations Quarterly performance across cities On a quarterly basis, sales across the nine cities saw a slight dip of 1%. Delhi-NCR witnessed the steepest fall at 24%, while Thane saw an 11% decline. Other markets like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai reported increases. New housing supply remained flat in top cities, with Bengaluru accounting for nearly one-fifth of new launches despite a 10% decline.