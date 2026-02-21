How agentic commerce could transform India's economy by 2047

Agentic commerce in India

Agentic commerce isn't just futuristic hype—it already delivers seven to nine times higher results by pre-qualifying what people actually want.

With 100 million weekly ChatGPT users, India is the world's second-biggest market for this tech.

Even though full end-to-end AI payments aren't allowed yet (thanks to RBI rules), companies like Pine Labs and Visa are getting ready by teaming up with ChatGPT and Claude.

If you use UPI Reserve Pay or chatbots today, you're already part of this shift—India might soon lead the way in how we all shop online.