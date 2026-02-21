How agentic commerce could transform India's economy by 2047
Agentic commerce—a tech where AI does the shopping for you—could add nearly $3 trillion to India's economy by 2047, according to InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari.
Instead of using apps or typing in card details, AI agents will search for products, check if they're safe, and buy them on your behalf.
Mastercard just completed India's first fully authenticated agentic transaction at the India AI Impact Summit in February 2026.
Agentic commerce in India
Agentic commerce isn't just futuristic hype—it already delivers seven to nine times higher results by pre-qualifying what people actually want.
With 100 million weekly ChatGPT users, India is the world's second-biggest market for this tech.
Even though full end-to-end AI payments aren't allowed yet (thanks to RBI rules), companies like Pine Labs and Visa are getting ready by teaming up with ChatGPT and Claude.
If you use UPI Reserve Pay or chatbots today, you're already part of this shift—India might soon lead the way in how we all shop online.