How Flipkart, Amazon are intensifying competition in quick commerce space

India's quick commerce start-ups are facing stiff competition from e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon . The Walmart-owned Flipkart has expanded its dark store network to over 800 since launching quick commerce in August 2024, with plans to double that by the end of 2026. This aggressive expansion strategy is putting pressure on existing players in the market, including Blinkit, Swiggy, and Zepto.

Strategic move Flipkart's rapid expansion in quick commerce Flipkart entered the quick commerce space with Flipkart Minutes in August 2024, promising deliveries in as little as 10 minutes. The sector has since grown rapidly, with over 6,000 dark stores now operational. Despite its smaller network compared to market leader Blinkit (over 2,200 dark stores), Flipkart is focusing on expanding beyond major cities to drive growth.

Market penetration Growth in smaller towns Flipkart's strategy to expand into smaller towns is already paying off, with 25-30% of its quick commerce orders coming from these areas. The company has also seen a 25% month-on-month growth in orders per dark store. However, despite this expansion, demand for quick commerce remains concentrated in larger cities where higher population density supports faster deliveries and better utilization of dark stores.

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Market dynamics Potential profitability in dark stores The top eight cities in India account for over 3,800 dark stores operated by the five largest players. About 3,600 of these have the potential to be profitable. However, analysts see a long-term opportunity beyond major cities if companies expand their product range beyond groceries and offer faster delivery times. Flipkart is betting on this strategy to drive growth in smaller towns.

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