How India's labor reforms changed jobs in 2025

Jobs up, digital push strong

The results? Unemployment dropped to 4.8% nationwide by November, with rural areas at just 3.9%.

More people joined the workforce, and social protection now covers over 64% of the population.

Plus, EPFO went digital and nearly 10,000 job fairs led to over 1.5 lakh selections—making 2025 a notable year for job seekers and those considering career changes.