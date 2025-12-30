Next Article
How India's labor reforms changed jobs in 2025
Business
Big changes hit India's job scene in 2025 when four new labor codes replaced 29 old laws.
These updates made things simpler for employers and employees, brought in online inspections, and pushed for more opportunities and fair treatment—especially for women.
Jobs up, digital push strong
The results? Unemployment dropped to 4.8% nationwide by November, with rural areas at just 3.9%.
More people joined the workforce, and social protection now covers over 64% of the population.
Plus, EPFO went digital and nearly 10,000 job fairs led to over 1.5 lakh selections—making 2025 a notable year for job seekers and those considering career changes.