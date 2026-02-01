How long did Sitharaman's ninth Budget speech last 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her ninth consecutive Union Budget for FY 2026-27 on Friday. The speech, which is the third full budget of the Narendra Modi government's third term, lasted around 81 minutes or 1 hour and 21 minutes. She holds the record for the longest budget speech in Indian parliamentary history. During the 2020 Union Budget presentation, her address lasted 2 hours and 42 minutes.

Historical context 2025: 1 hour and 17 minutes In 2025, her address lasted for 1 hour and 17 minutes, while the full budget speech in 2024 was a little longer at 1 hour and 25 minutes. The interim budget of that year was the shortest she has ever delivered, lasting just under an hour. The 2021 budget speech was a historic moment, as it marked India's first-ever paperless budget. Sitharaman delivered the address using a tablet, which she carried in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch.

Digital shift 2021: Historic paperless budget speech That speech lasted for 1 hour and 50 minutes and marked a significant shift in the presentation of the budget. In 2020, Sitharaman delivered the longest budget speech in India's history, during which she announced several key reforms, including a new income tax regime and the proposed IPO of Life Insurance Corporation. However, she had to pause mid-way due to ill health and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out the last two pages on her behalf.

