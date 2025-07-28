How much would you have if you invested in Baroda BNP?

If you'd put ₹10,000 a month into the Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund since June 2019, you'd be looking at about ₹8.53 lakh by July 2025—thanks to steady, low-risk returns of around 5.6% per year. The fund is managed by Gurvinder Singh Wasan and Vikram Pamnani.

Fund's focus and 1-year return This fund mainly parks money in safe options like tri-party repos and treasury bills, keeping risk and volatility super low with an average holding period of just two days.

It managed a one-year return of 6.33% as of June 2025.

Who should invest? Anyone can invest—whether you're just starting out or have bigger sums to park—with a minimum investment of ₹5,000.

It's ideal if you want easy access to your money without wild market swings, plus it benefits from both Bank of Baroda's reach and BNP Paribas's global experience.