How much would you have if you invested in Baroda BNP?
If you'd put ₹10,000 a month into the Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund since June 2019, you'd be looking at about ₹8.53 lakh by July 2025—thanks to steady, low-risk returns of around 5.6% per year.
The fund is managed by Gurvinder Singh Wasan and Vikram Pamnani.
Fund's focus and 1-year return
This fund mainly parks money in safe options like tri-party repos and treasury bills, keeping risk and volatility super low with an average holding period of just two days.
It managed a one-year return of 6.33% as of June 2025.
Who should invest?
Anyone can invest—whether you're just starting out or have bigger sums to park—with a minimum investment of ₹5,000.
It's ideal if you want easy access to your money without wild market swings, plus it benefits from both Bank of Baroda's reach and BNP Paribas's global experience.
Things to consider
Before jumping in, talk to your financial advisor and read the scheme docs carefully—past performance doesn't promise future results!