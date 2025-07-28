Google, Meta under ED's scanner for illegal betting ads
Google and Meta are under the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) scanner for allegedly enabling illegal online betting ads in India.
After skipping an earlier summons, Google execs have now been called in for questioning, while Meta officials missed their session on July 28.
The probe focuses on over a dozen cases—including the Mahadev Online Book app—and looks at how tech giants may have played a role in letting these platforms reach users.
How deep does this network go?
The ED says these betting apps scammed users and laundered huge sums through digital ads on social media and app stores.
Some Indian celebrities are being investigated for promoting these apps.
Now, the agency is digging into whether Google and Meta dropped the ball on stopping illegal ads, hoping to figure out just how deep this network goes and who should be held responsible.