How Samsung's India R&D is shaping its global device strategy
Since establishing its R&D presence in 1996 (and becoming a private limited company in 2004), Samsung has made India its second-biggest R&D hub after South Korea.
Led by MD Mohan Rao Goli, the Indian team is behind cool tech for devices like the Galaxy S24—think real-time language translation and audio upgrades.
India's huge talent pool and market make it a key player in Samsung's global game plan.
In-house innovation and local partnerships
With over 7,000 experts on board, most of Samsung's innovation here happens in-house to protect their ideas.
But they're also teaming up with local banks for things like Samsung Finance+, making gadgets more accessible for Indian consumers.
If new tech fits their worldwide goals, collaboration is possible.