What the new IBC amendment means for company promoters, guarantors Business Sep 07, 2025

India recently introduced a new amendment bill to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2025, hoping to crack down on company promoters and personal guarantors moving their assets around right before declaring insolvency.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the bill in Lok Sabha last month.

The main goal? To protect creditors and make sure promoters can't dodge their financial responsibilities by shifting money or property at the last minute.