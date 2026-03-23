Index funds in India: What benefits do you get?

Index funds have become a popular investment option for beginners in India, thanks to their simplicity and cost-effectiveness. These funds track a particular market index, giving investors exposure to a wide range of stocks without having to pick individual ones. With low management fees and the potential for steady returns, index funds make for an attractive choice for those looking to get started in the stock market .

#1 Understanding index funds Index funds are mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that replicate the performance of a particular market index, such as the Nifty 50 or Sensex. They invest in the same stocks as the index they track, in the same proportion. This passive investment strategy minimizes costs and eliminates the need for active management. Consequently, index funds tend to have lower expense ratios than actively managed funds.

#2 Benefits of investing in index funds One of the biggest advantages of index funds is their diversification. By investing in an index fund, you get exposure to a wide range of companies across sectors, which minimizes risk. Further, index funds are also tax-efficient as they tend to have lower turnover rates than actively managed funds. This results in fewer taxable events and more tax savings for investors.

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#3 Choosing the right index fund When choosing an index fund, consider factors such as expense ratio, tracking error, and fund house reputation. A lower expense ratio means higher returns over time. Tracking error indicates how closely a fund follows its benchmark index; lower tracking errors are preferable. Also, established fund houses with a proven track record provide more reliability and trustworthiness.

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