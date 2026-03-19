Index funds: All about this investment option

Index funds are a great option for first-time investors, providing a simple and cost-effective way to get exposure to the stock market. These funds track a specific index, like the Nifty 50 or Sensex , and provide diversification without the need for active management. For those starting out, index funds can be a less risky way to build wealth over time. Here's how you can start investing in index funds.

#1 Understanding index funds Index funds are mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that mimic the performance of a particular market index. They invest in the same stocks as the index they track, giving investors exposure to a wide range of companies with a single investment. Since they don't require active management, index funds usually have lower expense ratios than actively managed ones.

#2 Choosing the right fund Selecting the right index fund is critical. Look at factors like expense ratio, tracking error, and past performance. A lower expense ratio means more money stays invested over time. Tracking error measures how closely the fund follows its benchmark index; lower is better. Although past performance isn't a guarantee of future results, it can give you an idea of how well the fund has performed in different market conditions.

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#3 Starting with small investments First-time investors should consider starting with small amounts through systematic investment plans (SIPs). SIPs let you invest a fixed amount regularly (monthly or quarterly), which helps in averaging out costs over time and reduces risk from market volatility. Many index funds have low minimum investment requirements, making them accessible even if you don't have a lot of money to invest.

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