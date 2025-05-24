5 practical ways to manage finances on a tight budget
What's the story
Managing finances on a bare minimum can be difficult, but not impossible.
With proper planning and disciplined habits, one can make the most of whatever little they have.
Here are five practical ways to manage finances when your income is tight.
Following these methods, you can ensure that your basic needs are taken care of and even save a little for the rainy day.
Budgeting
Create a detailed budget
Creating a detailed budget is essential when living on a shoestring budget.
Start with listing all your sources of income and then jot down all monthly expenses- rent, utilities, groceries, transportation, etc.
Categorize expenses into fixed and variable costs to see where you can afford to cut back.
Reviewing your budget regularly helps you track spending habits and adjust accordingly to remain within financial limits.
Essentials first
Prioritize essential expenses
When you're short on funds, prioritizing essential expenses becomes key.
Focus on necessities like housing, food, healthcare, and utilities before you go on a discretionary spending spree like entertainment or dining out.
By making sure that your basic needs are covered first, you can avoid financial stress and remain stable even with a meager income.
Emergency savings
Build an emergency fund gradually
Even if you have limited resources, building an emergency fund should be on your priority list.
Start small by putting away a modest amount every month into a separate savings account reserved for emergencies only.
Over the years, this fund will grow and ensure financial security during unforeseen circumstances like medical emergencies or job loss without throwing the entire budget off course.
Cut subscriptions
Reduce unnecessary subscriptions
Reviewing monthly subscriptions is an excellent strategy to keep your finances in check on a bare minimum income.
It pays to cancel any non-essential services or memberships, like streaming platforms or gym memberships, particularly if they don't fall within your budget anymore.
This way, you can free up funds for more important needs and make sure every Rupee is spent wisely.
Extra income
Explore additional income sources
Exploring additional sources of income can significantly ease financial pressure when living on minimal earnings alone does not suffice anymore.
Consider part-time jobs, freelance work, online surveys, selling handmade crafts, etc., depending upon skills, availability, time commitment required etc.
These could supplement existing earnings, thereby improving the overall financial situation over time.