How to trace forgotten mutual funds using new government portal

The Ministry of Finance has launched a new awareness initiative called "Your Money, Your Right" to help citizens trace their forgotten or unclaimed financial assets. The initiative was launched in collaboration with PSB Alliance and is aimed at promoting financial awareness and trust in the system. It allows users to search for unclaimed bank deposits, insurance claims, shares, dividends, and mutual funds under one roof.

User experience How to access the portal The new portal, accessible at www.unclaimedassetsportal.in, is designed to provide a seamless user experience. It features four different sections for bank deposits, insurance claims, shares/dividends, and mutual funds. Users have to log in using their PAN and phone number/email ID. Once logged in, they can easily navigate through the portal to find information about their unclaimed financial assets.

Goal Contributing toward vision of developed India by 2047 The Finance Ministry hopes that this initiative will improve public awareness and ease of access to information. It is also expected to contribute toward the vision of a developed India by 2047 through greater financial empowerment, inclusion, and trust in the financial system. The portal serves as a single platform providing access to search facilities for unclaimed bank deposits, insurance claims, shares/dividends, and mutual funds across the financial ecosystem.

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