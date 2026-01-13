How Trump's 25% tariff on Iran trade affect India

US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on all business transactions with Iran 's trade partners. The move comes amid widespread protests in Iran, where over 600 demonstrations have been reported across all provinces. The US-based Human Rights Activist News Agency has reported that at least 646 people have died in the unrest.

Tariff details Trump's tariff announcement and potential military action In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America." The President also hinted at possible military action against Iran if it uses deadly force against anti-government protesters. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that airstrikes are among the "many options" being considered.

Trade implications Impact of US tariffs on India's trade with Iran Trump's tariff on Iran's trade partners is likely to affect India, which already faces steep 50% tariffs on trade with the US. Though China is Iran's biggest trading partner, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, and India are also major trade partners. In 2024-25, India's exports to Iran totaled $1.24 billion while imports stood at $0.44 billion, according to the Indian Embassy in Tehran. The total bilateral trade was $1.68 billion during this period.

Trade details India's major exports and imports with Iran India's major exports to Iran include basmati rice, tea, sugar, fresh fruits, and pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, it imports apples, pistachios, dates and kiwi from the country. In 2024, cereals were the largest share of India's exports to Iran at $698.51 million while organic chemicals were the largest share of New Delhi's imports from Tehran at $512.92 million.