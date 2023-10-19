HP launches its first-ever refurbished laptop program in India

By Sanjana Shankar 05:50 pm Oct 19, 202305:50 pm

HP plans to expand this initiative to other regions next year

HP has introduced a refurbished laptop program in India, aiming to provide budget-friendly computing options for retail customers and businesses. This initiative, in partnership with a certified HP partner, is a major step toward increasing PC adoption in smaller towns and rural areas where it has been challenging to access personal computers. India is the first market where HP has introduced its refurbished PC program, with plans to expand the same to other regions in 2024.

Subscription model for businesses and retail customers

HP's refurbished program in India operates on a subscription model, allowing businesses to access the latest technology over periods of six, 12, or 24 months. This subscription model is being extended to refurbished PC offerings to retail customers and small businesses on a transactional basis. Initially, the program will focus on laptops, and HP plans to diversify and broaden its range of offerings in the future.

Quality standards and post-sales support

HP's certified partner will help with sourcing devices from both enterprise and retail consumers, and then refurbish them to meet HP's quality standards. After refurbishment, these devices will be sold with comprehensive post-sales support, including warranties. This ensures that customers receive top-notch products while also benefiting from cost savings. This program is said to be founded on previous pilot initiatives where the company is said to have redeployed 20,000 devices among its workforce annually.

A game-changer for digital inclusion

Gurpreet Singh Brar, Vice President of HP India, highlighted the importance of this initiative in transforming the digital landscape, especially in regions with limited PC adoption. "Our new initiative is a game-changer for those facing financial constraints, opening doors to PC usage. Students gain educational resources, small enterprises enhance productivity, and startups find a cost-effective tech solution, all contributing to a more digitally inclusive society," he said.

Commitment to sustainability

"Every HP-certified refurbished device undergoes a rigorous refurbishment process ranging from memory enhancements to storage expansions, tailored to individual preferences and requirements. The devices are then tested extensively and inspected to ensure optimal performance and reliability," per HP. Also, HP aims to achieve 75% circularity for products and packaging by 2030. The latest move serves as a testament to this sustainability goal, offering customers an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative through refurbished devices.