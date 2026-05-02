HUL, Nestle hike prices and shrink packs amid U.S.-Iran conflict

Inflation and oil rises squeeze FMCG

With inflation climbing (India's retail inflation hit 3.4% in March), shoppers are grabbing smaller packs or switching to store brands to stretch their budgets.

Some companies, like AWL Agribusiness, have already raised edible oil prices by 10%, and Procter & Gamble expects a $1 billion profit hit next year just from pricier oil.

Analysts warn that firms with big Middle East ties, such as Dabur, could face even more bumps ahead as global uncertainty continues to shake things up for everyone from brands to buyers.