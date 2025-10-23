Next Article
HUL's revenue growth slows down due to GST rate cut
Business
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) saw its revenue growth slow down for July-September 2025, mainly because a GST rate cut disrupted how quickly products moved through stores.
With the rate cuts benefitting 40% of its portfolio, orders from distributors and retailers got delayed as everyone adjusted to new prices.
HUL expects things to bounce back by November
HUL expects things to bounce back by November as prices settle and shoppers return.
Even with this hiccup, the company stayed profitable—posting a 2% sales growth and strong margins under new CEO Priya Nair.
The episode is a reminder that even big brands can feel the impact when tax rules change, so it's smart for anyone interested in business or investing to keep an eye on these shifts.