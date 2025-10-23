HUL's revenue growth slows down due to GST rate cut

HUL expects things to bounce back by November

HUL expects things to bounce back by November as prices settle and shoppers return.

Even with this hiccup, the company stayed profitable—posting a 2% sales growth and strong margins under new CEO Priya Nair.

The episode is a reminder that even big brands can feel the impact when tax rules change, so it's smart for anyone interested in business or investing to keep an eye on these shifts.