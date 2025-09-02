HUL's stock rises 1.35% on positive market vibes

Latest quarterly numbers show growth

The company's latest numbers are looking solid: for the quarter ending June 2025, sales reached ₹16,514 crore (up from ₹15,670 crore last quarter), and net profit grew to ₹2,769 crore (from ₹2,476 crore).

On a yearly scale, revenue touched ₹63,121 crore and profit hit ₹10,679 crore—both higher than last year's figures—showing Hindustan Unilever's steady grip in a tough market.