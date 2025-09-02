Google Pixel 10 hit by strange 'snow screen' glitch
What's the story
The newly launched Pixel 10 smartphone from Google is facing a major issue, with multiple users reporting screen glitches. The problem manifests as static-like distortions on the display, which could be due to either hardware or software problems related to the device's graphics processing unit (GPU). The issue has been widely reported on social media platforms like Reddit, with many posting images of their malfunctioning screens.
User feedback
Devices showing 'colorful snow' on screens
One of the affected users, Stephan, shared his experience with Android Authority. He said that his Pixel 10 suddenly started showing a screen full of "colorful snow." Another user on Reddit's Pixel sub, who goes by the name Ok_Economist_3997, reported a similar issue with their device. Despite these glitches, some users have noted that their phones returned to normal after some time and remained responsive even while displaying corrupted screens.
Issue analysis
Google aware of issue, likely working on fix
The glitches could be a result of display driver issues, rather than a complete hardware failure. Google has acknowledged the problem, with its official PixelCommunity Reddit account reaching out to affected users for more information. The company is likely using this data to devise a solution for the issue. Users encountering similar problems are encouraged to contact Google support directly.