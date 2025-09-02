Google Pixel 10 hit by strange 'snow screen' glitch

User feedback

Devices showing 'colorful snow' on screens

One of the affected users, Stephan, shared his experience with Android Authority. He said that his Pixel 10 suddenly started showing a screen full of "colorful snow." Another user on Reddit's Pixel sub, who goes by the name Ok_Economist_3997, reported a similar issue with their device. Despite these glitches, some users have noted that their phones returned to normal after some time and remained responsive even while displaying corrupted screens.